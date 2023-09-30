Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 51,059 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,059 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

A stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.