Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 53,938 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7,227.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Trading Down 2.4 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

