Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,860 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.16.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

