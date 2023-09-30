Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 59.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $327,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

