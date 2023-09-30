The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Director Yan Hu Acquires 1,000 Shares

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) Director Yan Hu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The China Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

