The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

HD opened at $302.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

