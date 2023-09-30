The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,674 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.