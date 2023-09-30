The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 90.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.6% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

