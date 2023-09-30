Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of -209.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

