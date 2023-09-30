UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.51. The company has a market capitalization of $467.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.