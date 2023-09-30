Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

