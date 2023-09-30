Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

