Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Reduced by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.