Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.