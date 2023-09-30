Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.12

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.12 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 104939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,434,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,249,000 after buying an additional 1,380,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,177,000 after buying an additional 416,818 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

