Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VABK opened at $30.35 on Friday. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 32.16%.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

