Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115,147 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $98,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

