Wallington Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.