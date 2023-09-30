Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

