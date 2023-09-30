Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PWZ opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

