Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,025 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,025 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

