Weaver Consulting Group Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $504.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. SVB Securities lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.