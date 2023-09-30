Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.27% of Westlake worth $40,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $138.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.18.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

