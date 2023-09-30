Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $40.55 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

