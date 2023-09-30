Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.4 %

WTW stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

