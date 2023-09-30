WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 843,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 483,178 shares.The stock last traded at $89.93 and had previously closed at $89.64.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $73,838,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 316,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,642,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

