XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.32. Approximately 702,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,854,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on XPO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after buying an additional 250,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in XPO by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in XPO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in XPO by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XPO by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

