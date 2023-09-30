Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yelp Stock Up 0.1 %

YELP stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YELP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

