Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 144,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 267.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 80,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $142.49 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

