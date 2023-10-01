101,983,789 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,983,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 34.82% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $97,388,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

