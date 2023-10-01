2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.24

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $2.30. 2U shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,003,993 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.67 million. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Mccullough bought 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $143,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,365.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

