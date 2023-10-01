44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.