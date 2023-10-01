4,579 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $399.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.57 and its 200 day moving average is $468.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.