754 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $491.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 0.75. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.64.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.38.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

