Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.69

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and traded as high as $28.20. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 3,004 shares.
Aker BP ASA Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.
Aker BP ASA Company Profile
Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.
