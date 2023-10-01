Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,183 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

DFS stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.