Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

