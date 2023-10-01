Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

