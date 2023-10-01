Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOOG opened at $131.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

