Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

