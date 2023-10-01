Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $139.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

