ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Holdings Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 19.47% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $21,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $27.22 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

