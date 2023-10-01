American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

