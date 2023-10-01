American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 213.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $164.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $158.17 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.99.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.