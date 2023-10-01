Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $3.10 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 114,308 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

