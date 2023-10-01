Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

AON Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $324.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.16 and a 200-day moving average of $325.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

