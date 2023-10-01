AppHarvest (APPHQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHQ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AppHarvest Price Performance
NASDAQ APPHQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.66.
AppHarvest Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AppHarvest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.