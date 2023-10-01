AppHarvest (APPHQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHQ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppHarvest Price Performance

NASDAQ APPHQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build climate-resilient food system. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. AppHarvest, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.