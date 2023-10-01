Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $168.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.49 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

