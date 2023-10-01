Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.16

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and traded as high as $95.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $93.64, with a volume of 252,985 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 500.93%. The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

