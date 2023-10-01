AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NYSE T opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

